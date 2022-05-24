Oregon State Baseball Postseason Projections

With the Oregon State baseball team (41-13) set to face Washington (30-24) in Pac-12 Tournament play on Wednesday, BeaversEdge looks at the postseason projections ahead of conference tournament week...

In the D1Baseball postseason projection, Oregon State is slated to be the No. 4 national seed, hosting the Corvallis Regional.

The Corvallis Regional would be paired up with the Eugene Regional, hosted by No. 13 Oregon. If Oregon State wins the Corvallis Regional, they'd host the winner of the Eugene Regional at Goss Stadium.

