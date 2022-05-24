Oregon State Baseball To Open Pac-12 Tournament vs Washington
With the Oregon State baseball team (41-13) set to face Washington (30-24) in Pac-12 Tournament play on Wednesday afternoon, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Washington (7th seed) vs Oregon State (2nd seed)
Scottsdale, Ariz. - Scottsdale Stadium
Wednesday - 4:45 p.m.
RHP Jaren Hunter (2-1, 3.43) vs. RHP Jared Engman (4-5, 3.95)
TV: Pac-12 Networks (LINK)
Radio: KEJO 1240/Varsity Sports Network (LINK)
Quick Hits
- Thanks to a three-game sweep of the Huskies in April, the Beavers have won 10 straight over Washington. That's two games shy of the Beavers' longest streak in the series, set from 1967-71.
- Oregon State has won 14 of the last 15 matchups dating back to the 2017 season.
- OSU outscored UW, 19-4, in the three-game series. The Beavers' staff struck out 41 in 28 innings, while scattering 10 hits and eight walks for a 0.64 WHIP.
- The teams last played a neutral-site game in 2018, with OSU winning 14-5 in Omaha.
- Oregon State is playing its 11th game in the state of Arizona this season. The Beavers are 8-2 in the previous 10.
- OSU finished Pac-12 play with the league's lowest ERA (3.47), fewest hits (221), runs (110) and walks (78) allowed, in addition to the most strikeouts (299). Offensively. the Beavers drew the most walks (175), swiped the most bases (32) and posted the highest on-base percentage (.390).
- The Beavers have the nation's No. 1 fielding percentage at .988, ahead of No. 2 Texas (.986). The Pac-12's No. 2 fielding percentage is Oregon at .978.
- Jacob Melton is fourth in OSU's single-season history with 71 RBI this season. He trails Adley Rutschman (83 in 2019), Trevor Larnach (77 in 2018) and Michael Conforto (76 in 2012).
- Melton also has 146 total bases this season, which ranks fourth.
- The Beavers have scored 60 runs in the first this season, holding opponents to just 22.
- OSU has allowed just nine runs in the fourth.
- The Beavers are 28-7 when scoring first this season, including a 7-0 mark in neutral-site games.
By The Numbers
Pac-12 Tournament Bracket
----
