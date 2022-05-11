Oregon State Baseball Postseason Projections
With the No. 1/2 ranked Oregon State baseball team (39-9, 18-6 Pac-12) pushing its win streak to seven with a win over Portland on Tuesday, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the latest postseason projections...
D1Baseball Projection (5/11)
In the D1Baseball postseason projection, Oregon State is slated to be the No. 2 national seed, hosting the Corvallis Regional.
The Corvallis Regional would be paired up with the Stanford Regional, hosted by No. 15 Stanford. If Oregon State wins the Corvallis Regional, they'd host the winner of the Stanford Regional at Goss Stadium.
Baseball America Projection (5/11)
In the Baseball America projection, the Beavers are also slated to be the No. 2 national seed, hosting the Corvallis Regional.
The Corvallis Regional would be paired with the College Park Regional, hosted by No. 15 Maryland. If the Beavers win the Corvallis Regional, they'd host the winner of the College Park Regional in the Super Regionals.
