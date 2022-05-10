Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Beat Pilots 4-0

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Jaren Hunter threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings and Jacob Melton drove in three runs to pace Oregon State to a 4-0 win over Portland Tuesday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Hunter’s 6 2/3 innings set a career-high for the righty, who held Portland (26-18 overall) to three hits. He did not issue a walk and struck out a career-best eight. Hunter improved to 2-1 this season.

The Damascus, Ore., native has held Portland scoreless in 16 1/3 career innings.

Melton drove in the first three runs of the night for Beavers (39-9). He doubled in a pair in the third, and posted an RBI single in the seventh. He then stole second and moved to third on a throwing error before scoring when Travis Bazzana doubled to right.

Melton’s two hits paced the Oregon State offense, which finished with six as a team in addition to nine walks.

Hunter’s counterpart, Ryan Rembisz, took the loss after allowing two runs on two hits in two innings. He is 0-1 this year.

Oregon State, ranked No. 1 by three national polls and No. 2 by three others, has won seven consecutive games and the victory pushed the Beavers to a 21-3 record in non-conference play this season.

Next Up

Oregon State hits the road for a three-game set at Arizona beginning Friday night at 7:05 p.m. PT. The game will air live on the Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State Notes

- Justin Boyd swiped his 21st and 22nd bases of the season of the season in the first. Those two stolen bases pushed him into sole possession of ninth in the OSU single-season record books, surpassing Todd Thomas (1983) and Tyler Graham (2005), who both had 21.

- Melton drove in his 62nd, 63rd and 64th runs of the season, moving him into a tie for fifth place in the Oregon State single-season record books. He is tied with Dylan Davis (2014).

- Melton also swiped his 19th base of the season and is two shy of Thomas and Graham for 10th at OSU.

- OSU has posted back-to-back shutouts for the second time in as many seasons. The Beavers defeated Santa Clara, 9-0, and Washington, 3-0, in consecutive games last season.

- It’s the first time Oregon State has finished with back-to-back shutouts at Goss Stadium since 2017 when defeating Ball State, 2-0 and 5-0.

- The Beavers are 20-2 when holding an opponent to two runs or less and 33-4 at five runs or less.

- Hunter became the third OSU pitcher with a quality start this season, joining Cooper Hjerpe (eight) and Jacob Kmatz (two).

- Hunter’s appearance was the fifth of his career versus the Pilots, and second start. He has worked 16 1/3 innings in those five appearances, scattering seven hits and two walks with 18 strikeouts. He has not allowed a run versus Portland.

- Hunter has gone 15 2/3 innings over his last three starts – two of which were against Oregon. He has not allowed a run over that stretch and has given up just nine hits and one walk with 15 strikeouts.

- Hunter lowered his ERA to 3.43 from its pre-game mark of 4.08. His WHIP also dropped to 1.11 from 1.22.

OSU Athletics