PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State baseball team (9-2) taking 3/4 from Cal Poly over the weekend, BeaversEdge takes a look at where the Beavers stack up in the national rankings...

MORE: 5 Burning Questions Ahead Of Spring | OSU Football Combine Results | Newcomer Profile: DE Oluwaseyi Omotosho | Beavers Take 3/4 vs Cal Poly | Edge Pod: Talkin' Pac-12 Media Rights | OL Payton Stewart Set To Visit OSU In March