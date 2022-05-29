Oregon State Baseball Hosting 2022 Corvallis Regional

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beavers To Face Stanford In Pac-12 Championship | Beavers Advance To Pac-12 Championship | WBB: Beavers Land Lands German PG Martha Pietsch | OV Profile: LB Isaiah Chisom

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Oregon State and Goss Stadium at Coleman Field have been selected as one of 16 sites for the 2022 NCAA Regionals, it was announced Sunday night.

The 2022 NCAA Regionals will be played Friday, June 3 through Monday, June 6. The entire 64-team field along with national seeds will be unveiled at 9 a.m. PT Monday. The 2022 selection show will air on ESPN2.

The Beavers are hosting an NCAA Regional for the ninth time, doing so in 2005, 2006, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019 previously.

Oregon State takes on Stanford in the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game Sunday night at 7 p.m. PT on ESPN2.

NCAA Regional Ticket Information

All-session tickets will go on sale beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. Outfield general admission seats in right/center field only or left field only are $90 and Banners/Casey Corner Standing Room only are $100. All-session tickets include tickets to all six games of the regional, and a seventh game if necessary.

Any available single-game tickets will go on sale each day for that day’s games only. Infield reserved seats are $27, Banners/Casey Corner standing room only are $23, and outfield general admission are $20. Please note that for standing room only tickets, there will be no access to any seating areas and that view of the playing field may be obstructed. For outfield seating, there is an option when purchasing to select either right/center field bleacher seating only or left field bleacher seating only. All outfield general admission seating does not have access inside the stadium. No tickets can be upgraded or exchanged. To view a seating map of Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, please visit the Corvallis Regional Tournament page.

OSU student tickets are $18 and are located in the right field general admission only. Tickets will only be available for the games that OSU is playing in. Tickets go on sale each day for that day’s games only and can be purchased via the student online account starting at 9am.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-GOBEAVS, going online at beavertickets.com or in person at 143 Gill Coliseum, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The ticket office at Goss Stadium will open two hours prior to the first game’s first pitch each day, and will remain open until the conclusion of the 5th inning of the second game each day. Each game will have one ticket and the stadium will be cleared in between games. All individuals, ages 3 years and older, are required to purchase tickets for admittance.

Fans who attend the regional should note that the parking lot beyond the left field fence will be closed to the public for NCAA purposes each day. OSU Transportation Services issued parking permits are required for campus parking lots between 7am and 5pm Monday through Friday. Permits are digital and can be purchased through OSU Transportation services - aims.parking.oregonstate.edu.