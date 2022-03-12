Oregon State Baseball Clinches Series Win At Washington State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

PULLMAN, Wash. – Gavin Logan and Jacob Melton both homered while Jacob Kmatz picked up his third win of the season in Oregon State’s 5-1 victory over Washington State Saturday at Bailey-Brayton Field.

The win proved to be the series clincher for the Beavers, who improved to 11-1 overall and 2-0 in Pac-12 Conference play. OSU goes for a sweep of the Cougars (7-7, 0-2) on Sunday in a 1:05 p.m. PT start.

Logan drilled his second home run of the series over the right field wall in the sixth, giving OSU a 3-1 lead and breathing room. The Beavers scored solo runs in the first and second on a Wade Meckler steal of home and RBI single from Kyle Dernedde, respectively.

Melton added to the OSU lead with a two-run home run in the seventh. His third home run of the series – all opposite field – marked his sixth of the year. He leads the Pac-12 with 25 RBI this season.

Kmatz was sharp in five innings of work, striking out five while limiting the Cougars to five hits and a run. His lone blemish came on a solo home run by Collin Montez in the second, which at the time, cut the Beavers’ lead to one.

Kmatz was relieved by Ryan Brown, who was followed by DJ Carpenter. Kmatz got the win to improve to 3-0 on the year.

Brown and Carpenter combined to hold WSU hitless over four innings. They did not issue a walk and combined to strike out three.

Grant Taylor started for WSU, and held the Beavers to five hits and three runs in six innings. The righty struck out seven and walked one but was charged with the loss, dropping his record to 2-1 this season.

Logan totaled two hits to lead the Beavers, who finished with six as a team.

Next Up

The teams play the series finale Sunday afternoon at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. PT.

Game Notes

- Jacob Melton’s eighth-inning home run extended his hit streak to 14 games dating back to 2021. He has seven home runs and 28 RBI during the streak.

- Melton is the first Beaver to homer in three straight games since Adley Rutschman in 2019 versus Utah and Oregon.

- Micah McDowell made his first start of the season, batting in the seventh spot of the order and playing left field.

- Oregon State has out-scored opponents 22-4 in the first inning this season.

- Oregon State’s starting pitchers have struck out 32 to just six walks in 23 2/3 innings in the month of March.

- Justin Boyd saw his hit streak snapped at 15 games dating back to the 2021 season. Boyd, however, walked in the eighth inning and has reached base safely in all 12 games this season.

- OSU is 7-0 when scoring first this season.

- The OSU bullpen has held Washington State scoreless over 7 2/3 innings during the series. The ‘pen has allowed just two hits with no walks and five strikeouts during the series.

- The Beavers’ two runs in the eighth Saturday marked the team’s 29th and 30th in the inning this season.

