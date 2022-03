PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State cornerbacks coach Anthony Perkins, defensive back Alex Austin, and linebacker Kyrei Fisher as the trio talk spring football day five...

MORE: OSU Baseball Set To Face WSU | Nuggets From Oregon State's Fourth Spring Practice | WATCH: OSU Offense Talks Spring Day 4 | JT Daniels Visiting OSU