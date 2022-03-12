NUGGETS From Oregon State's First Scrimmage Of Spring

With the Oregon State football team returning to the Prothro Practice Fields on Saturday for its first scrimmage & sixth practice of the spring session, BeaversEdge gives you observations, rotations, and more in this nugget report...

- Under mostly sunny skies, the Oregon State football team officially wrapped up the first session of spring football on Saturday afternoon with its first scrimmage. The Beavers will now break for dead week and finals and return to the practice field on March 31st...

- Unlike the previous sessions, today was a full-go scrimmage as the Beavers only did about 10 minutes of individual drills before settling into an hour plus of live work. Additionally, officials were on hand...

First-team offense:

LT - Joshua Gray

LG - Marco Brewer

C - Jake Levengood

RG - Brandon Kipper

RT - Taliese Fuaga

QB - Chance Nolan

RB - Damien Martinez / Kanoa Shannon

WR - Tre'Shaun Harrison

WR - Zeriah Beason

WR - Tyjon Lindsey

TE - Luke Musgrave / Jake Overman

- Luke Musgrave caught a touchdown pass from Nolan during the mid-stages of the 11-on-11 work. He's really continuing to showcase what he can do as a receiver and it's appearing like offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren is perhaps targeting the position a bit more here early in spring.

- Damien Martinez had a couple of really nice runs again today and Jonathan Smith actually name-dropped him in the post-practice interview as someone who has stood out to him early on. Martinez is not your typical freshman in the sense that he's physically built and is picking up the system quickly. I wouldn't be surprised to see him rise up the depth chart sooner than later...

The First Team Defense:

DL - James Rawls

DL - Simon Sandberg

DL - Sione Lolohea

OLB - Cory Stover

OLB - John McCartan

ILB - Omar Speights

ILB - Kyrei Fisher

DB - Rejzohn Wright / Wynston Russell

DB - Ron Hardge III

DB - Kitan Oladapo

DB - Akili Arnold

- During the 11-on-11 work, Cory Stover had a nice would-be sack against Chance Nolan. He's really worked on his body the past couple of seasons and is growing into an effective, athletic, and long edge rusher. Think he's got really good potential.

- John McCartan intercepted Nolan during the early stages of the 11-on-11 work. He played a screen-pass setup over the middle perfectly and stepped right in front of the pass and headed the other way. It's definitely going to be a plus to have him back this year...

To read the full, in-depth nugget report, including the second-team offense & defense, special teams, and the latest with injuries, CLICK HERE

NOT YET A SUBSCRIBER? PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!