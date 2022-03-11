NUGGETS From Oregon State's Fifth Spring Practice
With the Oregon State football team returning to the Prothro Practice Fields on Friday for its fifth practice of the spring session, BeaversEdge gives you observations, rotations, and more in this nugget report...
- With the Oregon State football team planning to hold its first scrimmage of the spring session on Saturday, Friday's practice was shorter and didn't feature as much live action as we had seen in previous practices.
- While we didn't see as much full-field 11-on-11, we saw a good amount of 11-on-11 work in the redzone (inside the 20) and also saw a fair amount of 7-on-7 work as well.
First-team offense:
LT - Joshua Gray
LG - Marco Brewer
C - Jake Levengood
RG - Brandon Kipper
RT - Taliese Fuaga
QB - Chance Nolan / Tristan Gebbia / Ben Gulbranson
RB - Trey Lowe / Damien Martinez
WR - Tre'Shaun Harrison
WR - Zeriah Beason
WR - Tyjon Lindsey
TE - Luke Musgrave / Jake Overman
- Chance Nolan had a couple of nice throws today... he linked up with Jesiah Irish for a big gain over the middle and then linked up with Luke Musgrave off a right-side quarterback rollout during redzone work that went for a touchdown.
Switching gears, here's a look at the first-team defense:
DL - James Rawls
DL - Simon Sandberg
DL - Sione Lolohea
OLB - Semisi Saluni
OLB - John McCartan
ILB - Omar Speights
ILB - Kyrei Fisher
DB - Rejzohn Wright / Kitan Oladapo
DB - Alex Austin
DB - Ron Hardge III
DB - Akili Arnold
- We also got to see Omarion Fa'amoe get some run with the second-team defensive line group. One of the Beavers' most prized recruits in the 2021 class, it's good to see him rising up the depth chart...
