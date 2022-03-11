NUGGETS From Oregon State's Fifth Spring Practice

With the Oregon State football team returning to the Prothro Practice Fields on Friday for its fifth practice of the spring session, BeaversEdge gives you observations, rotations, and more in this nugget report...

- With the Oregon State football team planning to hold its first scrimmage of the spring session on Saturday, Friday's practice was shorter and didn't feature as much live action as we had seen in previous practices.

- While we didn't see as much full-field 11-on-11, we saw a good amount of 11-on-11 work in the redzone (inside the 20) and also saw a fair amount of 7-on-7 work as well.

First-team offense:

LT - Joshua Gray

LG - Marco Brewer

C - Jake Levengood

RG - Brandon Kipper

RT - Taliese Fuaga

QB - Chance Nolan / Tristan Gebbia / Ben Gulbranson

RB - Trey Lowe / Damien Martinez

WR - Tre'Shaun Harrison

WR - Zeriah Beason

WR - Tyjon Lindsey

TE - Luke Musgrave / Jake Overman

- Chance Nolan had a couple of nice throws today... he linked up with Jesiah Irish for a big gain over the middle and then linked up with Luke Musgrave off a right-side quarterback rollout during redzone work that went for a touchdown.

Switching gears, here's a look at the first-team defense:

DL - James Rawls

DL - Simon Sandberg

DL - Sione Lolohea

OLB - Semisi Saluni

OLB - John McCartan

ILB - Omar Speights

ILB - Kyrei Fisher

DB - Rejzohn Wright / Kitan Oladapo

DB - Alex Austin

DB - Ron Hardge III

DB - Akili Arnold

- We also got to see Omarion Fa'amoe get some run with the second-team defensive line group. One of the Beavers' most prized recruits in the 2021 class, it's good to see him rising up the depth chart...

To read the full, in-depth nugget report, including the second-team offense & defense and the latest with injuries, CLICK HERE

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!