CORVALLIS, Ore. – Garret Forrester homered and hit two doubles to lead Oregon State to an 8-4 win over Western Carolina, sweeping the Catamounts in the regular season finale.

Forrester doubled home a run in the first, hit a solo home run in the third and appeared to homer again in the seventh, but an umpire’s review ruled his shot to right center bounced off the wall.

He finished the day 3-for-5 and has 199 hits for his career.

Tanner Smith doubled home a pair of runs in Oregon State’s three-run sixth. Dallas Macias bunted home a run to open the inning after the Catamounts evened the game at four in the top half of the inning. Three batters later, Smith laced a double to left and the lead extended to 7-4.

Travis Bazzana, who extended his hit streak to eight games, grounded out to first for an RBI in the seventh, giving the Beavers (39-16 overall) their final four-run advantage.

Ryan Brown worked the last two innings, striking out five. He struck out the side in the ninth for his 10th save of the season.

Trent Sellers started for the Beavers and scattered four hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out eight and has 101 on the season. He did, however, not figure in the decision. The win went to Aiden Jimenez, who worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings and was the pitcher of record when the Beavers re-took the lead in the sixth. He is 4-2 on the year.

Western Carolina’s (21-32) Gavin Mortensen started and took the loss. He is 0-5 on the year after allowing eight hits and seven runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Next Up

Oregon State is officially the No. 2 seed the Pac-12 Tournament and will open play Wednesday in Scottsdale, Ariz. at 10 a.m. OSU’s opponent is TBD.

Pac-12 Tournament Tickets

Oregon State Notes

- Saturday’s attendance of 4,010 was the third-largest crowd at Goss Stadium this season. It also marked the 13th crowd in Goss’ history above 4,000.

- The Beavers, in 29 home games during the regular season, totaled 103,470 fans through the gates at Goss. That’s an average of 3,568.

- Oregon State has surpassed 100,000 fans for the fifth time in program history, following 2022 (125,100), 2018 (111,427), 2019 (106,327) and 2017 (101,090).

- Forrester’s home run was his 10th of the season, giving the Beavers five players in double figures.

- Forrester has 142 career RBI.

- Forrester also has 309 career total bases, two shy of Darwin Barney (2005-07) for 10th in a career at Oregon State.

- Brown’s save was the 19th of his career, surpassing Scott Schultz (2011-14) for sixth at OSU. The 10th save of the year also tied Brown with Schultz for 10th-most in a single season at OSU.

- Oregon State recorded 27 extra-base hits during the series. The Beavers finished with six doubles Saturday, matching their season high from Friday.

