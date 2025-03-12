Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Complete Two-Game Sweep Of WSU

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Jacob Krieg hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh as Oregon State baseball defeated the Washington State Cougars at Goss Stadium on Wednesday.

Krieg turned on the 1-1 pitch and put it into the parking lot in left in the bottom half of the seventh, scoring Tyce Peterson and turning a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead. The homer was Krieg’s team-leading sixth of the season as he finished the game 1-3 with a walk, two runs scored and two RBI.

Less than 24 hours after scoring nine in the fourth inning of a 15-1 victory, the fourth once again proved fruitful for Oregon State’s offense. Though WSU held a 3-0 lead entering the inning, Krieg was the first runner across on a Bryce Hubbard sacrifice fly in the fourth; Aiva Arquette cut the deficit in half thanks to a Tyce Peterson double to deep left in the fifth.

Arquette walked once and was hit by two different pitches, while Easton Talt walked twice.

Wyatt Queen struck out five in three innings of work out of the bullpen, earning his first win of the season while allowing three hits and no runs. AJ Hutcheson went a season-high 3.1 innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three of the 11 batters he faced after Max Fraser started the game.

In total, OSU finished with four runs on three hits, one error and 10 left on base, while the win makes it six straight on the season and 11 straight at home.

Oregon State’s nine game homestand continues this weekend, hosting Grand Canyon and Santa Clara at Goss Stadium.

OSU Athletics