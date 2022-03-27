Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Claim Series vs Cal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

BERKELEY, Calif. – Tanner Smith hit a ninth-inning grand slam and Justin Boyd, Travis Bazzana and Kyle Dernedde all recorded three hits to spur Oregon State to a 13-9 win over California Sunday at Stu Gordon Stadium.

With the win, the Beavers, who took the series for the 10th time in the last 11 against California, improved to 17-5 on the year and 6-3 in Pac-12 Conference play. Cal, meanwhile, dropped to 11-12 overall and 4-5 against conference foes.

Coming into the ninth up one, 9-8, the Beavers loaded the bases with 1 down for Smith, who took an 0-1 pitch from Cal reliever Nick Proctor and deposited it over the fence in left. It gave the Beavers breathing room en route to the win.

Boyd, Bazzana and Dernedde paced the Oregon State offense, which recorded 15 hits on the day. Bazzana put the Beavers up for good with a two-run single in the seventh, as OSU also scored two more runs in the frame on a wild pitch and a balk.

Smith was 2-for-5 on the day and the four RBI marked a season-best for the freshman in his young career.

The Beavers scored first on a home run by Garret Forrester in the second, and after holding a 2-1 lead through two, added to the advantage in the third when Boyd stole third. He was able to come in from third when Cal overthrew third base on the steal attempt.

OSU made it 5-1 when Jacob Melton scored on a wild pitch and Boyd came home on a balk. The Bears, however, scored the game’s next five runs to take a one-run lead after six innings.

Neither starter figured in the decision.

Ben Ferrer made his first start of 2022, and scattered six hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out two and departed after a two-run home run by Dylan Beavers in the fifth.

Cal starter Ian May lasted just four innings, allowing seven hits and four runs – two earned – with a walk and four strikeouts.

Ryan Brown picked up the win to improve to 2-0 this season. Chris Stamos took the loss and is 0-1 on the year.

Next Up

Oregon State heads to Reno for a pair of midweek games at Nevada. The two games will be held at the Triple-A home of the Reno Aces, Greater Nevada Field. First pitch Tuesday is slated for 5 p.m. PT.

Oregon State Notes

- Ferrer’s start was his first since May 21, 2021 against UNC Asheville while a member of the USC Upstate baseball program.

- Smith extended his season-long hit streak to six games with a single in the second.

- The Beavers scored their two second-inning runs during a 30-pitch frame by Cal starter May.

- Dernedde posted his fourth multi-hit effort of the season. It marked his first since March 16 versus Grand Canyon.

- Oregon State scored its two runs in the fifth courtesy of two California overthrows on pickoff attempts at first. The Golden Bears also committed two balks in the inning.

- The Beavers scored a run on one of the balks in the fifth. Bazzana also came home on a balk in the seventh.

- Oregon State’s opponents have committed six balks to the Beavers’ two this season.