Drew Eubanks Signs Fourth 10-Day Contract With The Portland Trail Blazers

Former Oregon State big man Drew Eubanks is staying in Portland as the Trail Blazers announced on Thursday evening that they've signed him to another 10-day contract.

The 6-foot-9, 245-pounder, who previously signed 10-day contracts on Feb. 22nd, Mar. 4th, & Mar. 14th, has started every game for the Blazers at center since his arrival.

In 13 starts, Eubanks has averaged 12.3 points (62.4% FG, 88.0% FT), 8.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game in just over 28 minutes of action per contest.

With Jusuf Nurkic not expected to return to the court again this season, expect Eubanks to stick with the Blazers for the remainder of the year as he's continued to play well for Portland.

Eubanks and the Blazers return to action on Friday evening afternoon, squaring off with the Houston Rockets at Moda Center...