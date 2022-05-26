Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Beat Huskies 13-8

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Garret Forrester and Gavin Logan each homered as second-seeded Oregon State totaled 17 hits in a 13-8 win over No. 7 Washington Wednesday night at Scottsdale Stadium.

With the win, the Beavers (42-13) not only advanced to the winners’ bracket Thursday, but also defeated Washington for the 11th consecutive time over the Huskies. OSU is 15-1 against UW (30-25) in the last 16 meetings.

Forrester hit his fifth home run of the season in the fourth inning, spotlighting a five-run frame for the Beavers after Washington went up 6-2 in the top half of the inning. The three-run blast began a night in which he drove in four after also hitting a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.

Forrester ended the night with two hits and two runs. Logan, Jacob Melton and Jake Dukart all had three hits to pace the OSU offense, which saw all nine Oregon State starters record at least one hit.

Logan hit his third home run of the season in the Beavers’ two-run seventh. Wade Meckler, who tallied one hit with two walks, two RBI and two runs scored, hit a sac fly in the eighth to cap the night.

Washington’s Ryan Velazquez took the loss after allowing one hit and three runs in one inning. He is 3-1 on the year. The win went to Mitchell Verburg, who improved to 5-3 with 1 1/3 innings of relief.

Ben Ferrer and Ryan Brown combined to lock down the last four innings for OSU, holding the Huskies to five hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

Next Up

Oregon State plays in the final game of Thursday’s action against the winner of California and UCLA. The Bruins and Golden Bears started action at approximately 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. OSU’s game Thursday is expected to start between 8 and 9 p.m. and is dependent on the completion of the game prior, which features Stanford and Arizona.

Oregon State Notes

- Oregon State scored five runs in the bottom half of the fourth. The half inning took 36 minutes in length.

- Justin Boyd became the third Beaver to bat in the leadoff spot this season, joining Meckler and Travis Bazzana.

- Forrester has hit home runs in back-to-back games for the second time in his career. He also did March 27 and 29 at Washington last season.

