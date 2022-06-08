Oregon State Baseball: Bazzana, Brown, Kmatz Named Freshman All-Americans

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

TUCSON, Ariz. – Oregon State right-handed pitchers Ryan Brown and Jacob Kmatz and second baseman Travis Bazzana have been named Freshman All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball, the publication announced Wednesday.

The three represent the most Beavers recognized in a single year since Mitch Hickey, KJ Harrison and Drew Rasmussen were honored in 2015. Oregon State has never had more than three Freshman All-Americans in the same season.

Brown, a third-year redshirt freshman, was named an All-Pac-12 First Teamer in May. He’s currently second in the Pac-12 Conference with nine saves and sports a 5-1 record and 5.23 earned run average. Brown, a Salem, Ore., native has 36 strikeouts in 31 innings of work.

Kmatz enters the postseason with an 8-2 record and 4.19 ERA in 16 appearances, 15 of which have been starts. He’s held opponents to 73 hits and 20 walks in 77 1/3 innings, striking out 65. An Albuquerque, N.M., native, he was named an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention selection in May.

Bazzana, a native of Sydney, Australia, has anchored second base for the Beavers this season, recording just two errors for a .988 fielding percentage. Offensively, he is batting .308 with 15 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 43 runs batted in and 13 stolen bases.

Next Up

Oregon State takes on Auburn in the 2022 NCAA Corvallis Super Regional starting Saturday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT and will air on ESPN2.