WATCH: Oregon State Baseball Talks Win Over Vanderbilt

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head coach Mitch Canham, Jacob Melton, Matthew Gretler, & Cooper Hjerpe as the quartet breaks down the 7-6 win over Vanderbilt to advance to the Super Regionals...

MORE: Beavers Advance To Super Regional | Oregon State Lands 2023 DE Zakaih Saez | Justin Rochelin Joins OSU MBB