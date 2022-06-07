California LB Isaiah Chisom Recaps Oregon State Official Visit

Among Oregon State's contingent of official visitors, this past weekend was three-star linebacker, Isaiah Chisom, out of West Hills (CA). For Chisom, the official visit was a great opportunity for him to get back to Corvallis and take in the campus, and the community, and continue to develop his relationship staff with the Oregon State coaching staff.

BeaversEdge caught up with Chisom following his official visit to Corvallis to recap, how it went.