Oregon State Baseball Advances To Super Regionals

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: WATCH: Beavers Talk Win Over Vanderbilt | Oregon State Lands 2023 DE Zakaih Saez | Justin Rochelin Joins OSU MBB

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Matthew Gretler’s solo home run in the seventh inning served as the game-winner in Oregon State’s 7-6 win over Vanderbilt Monday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Gretler’s blast on a 2-2 pitch from Vanderbilt reliever Grayson Moore ended a seesaw battle and sends the Beavers to their eighth all-time NCAA Super Regional appearance. It was his fifth homer of the year and third of the game for the Beavers (47-16 overall), who also saw Justin Boyd and Jacob Melton go deep.

Cooper Hjerpe made his first relief appearance of the season, working two scoreless innings to earn the save. He struck out five.

Boyd led off the game for the Beavers with a home run, but saw Vanderbilt (39-23) go up in the fourth on a home run by Spencer Jones. OSU then equaled the score at two in the fourth.

The Commodores went up 3-2 in the fifth but the Beavers responded with four in the bottom half of the inning, including two on Melton’s 16th home run of the season. Kyle Dernedde, who drove in three on the day, also put two on the board on a single.

Vanderbilt scored two in the sixth and one more in the seventh to even the game at six before Gretler’s game winner.

Reid Sebby picked up his second win of the year after holding the Commodores to one run on one hit in 1 1/3 innings. He struck out two.

The loss went to Moore, who is 1-1 on the year. He allowed two hits and a run in 1 2/3 innings.

Next Up

Oregon State will take on Auburn in an NCAA Super Regional next weekend. Dates and TV information will be announced at a later date.

Oregon State Notes

- Boyd’s leadoff home run marked Oregon State’s second of the year. Wade Meckler also led off the Beavers’ April 16 game against Long Beach State with a home run.

- Oregon State scored first for the 42nd time this season.

- Melton’s home run in the fifth moved him into sole possession of fourth in the Oregon State record books with 16.

- Melton’s home run also drove in his 80th and 81st runs of the season. He is just two shy of Adley Rutschman’s school-record 83 in 2018.

- Oregon State members of the All-Regional Team: Hjerpe, Forrester, Dernedde, Boyd and Wade Meckler.

OSU Athletics