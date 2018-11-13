BeaversEdge.com

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State baseball team will play 27 games at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field in 2019, highlighting a schedule that sees the Beavers open defense of their national title Feb. 15 against New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz. Interim head coach Pat Bailey announced the slate on Tuesday

Oregon State will play 14 of its first 18 games of the season away from Corvallis, including the first eight in Surprise, against New Mexico (twice), Gonzaga, Minnesota and Nebraska (four games). The Beavers will then open their home slate March 1 in the start of a three-game series against West Virginia, before departing for three games at Safeco Field in Seattle versus Minnesota, Indiana and Coastal Carolina.

The first of two non-conference games against Oregon at Goss Stadium comes March 12. OSU then opens Pac-12 play at UCLA March 15. The team’s home Pac-12 opening series is March 22-24 against California.

Other conference home series for the Beavers include April 5-7 against Utah, April 18-20 versus Nevada, April 26-28 against Washington State and a May 23-25 series with USC that closes out the regular season.

Other teams visiting Goss Stadium include San Diego State (April 2-3), Oregon (March 12 and April 9), Gonzaga (April 30), Oklahoma State (May 3-5) and Portland (May 14).

In addition to UCLA, in Pac-12 play, the Beavers will visit Washington (March 29-31), Arizona State (April 12-14), Oregon (May 10-12) and Stanford (May 17-19). OSU will also make non-conference visits to Portland (March 26 in Hillsboro) and Nevada (April 22-23).

The 2019 slate includes 20 games against 2018 NCAA postseason clubs.

Season-ticket renewals for the 2019 season are available through Dec. 3. For questions about renewals, please call 541-737-2050. Those with general questions regarding season tickets may call the same number.

Oregon State will be defending its third national championship in 2019. The Beavers finished the 2018 season with a 55-12-1 record, defeating Arkansas in a best-of-three championship series to claim the title. Adley Rutschman, Bryce Fehmel and Jake Mulholland are returning All-Americans, while Kevin Abel was named the National Freshman of the Year by multiple publications. He was also selected as a Freshman All-American and set the NCAA College World Series record with four victories in Omaha.