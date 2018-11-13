Familiar Foe?

While the Oregon State football team is surely to be focused on the game itself, perhaps the biggest storyline surrounding the Beavers' trip to Seattle is the return of Jonathan Smith to Seattle. Smith spent the past six seasons with Chris Petersen, including the past four at Washington as offensive coordinator. The Beavers have plenty of coaches with former experience in the Pac-12, most notably offensive-coordinator Brian Lindgren and offensive-line coach Jim Michalczik, among others. Lindgren, who was able to defeat his former-foe when the Beavers' traveled to Colorado several weeks ago, noted that it will be a day full of emotions for Smith.

"There's going to be a lot of emotions for him going back," Lindgren said. "There's a lot of connections that you have with former players, coaches, and staff, and I know it was a very special experience for me. He'll be going through a lot of emotions this week and it will be an exciting opportunity." Receiver Trevon Bradford, who's blossomed into one of the more dangerous slot receivers in the Pac-12, noted that Smith offered some deeper insights to the Huskies given his familiarity, but that it only goes so far since Smith has been removed for nearly a year. "(Coach Smith) knows UW really well schematically in terms of what they do on offense and defense," Bradford said. "Personnel wise, he gave us a little bit more insight on the players, but other than that, its pretty much business as usual because we won't know what they're going to come and do."

Beavers' looking to shore up pass protection

If there's been an achilles heel for the Oregon State offense in 2018, it's been pass-protection, or lack thereof. The Beavers are dead last in the FBS with 44 sacks allowed and the next closest team is Louisville with 38. There's no doubt that the Beavers simply have to be better up front in protecting their quarterback, and it's something that left-tackle Blake Brandel says they're consistently working on. "Our pass protection starts with the communication up front," Brandel said. "Between that and focusing on our technique, that's the biggest thing we can improve on. When you get tired, your mind kind of gets distracted and you sort of get in trouble with sets. We have to keep focus throughout drives to play at our best." Coming into the season, the offensive-line was thought to be one of the strengths for the 2018 Beavers as they welcomed back five players who had all had starting experience. However, that veteran-madden group hasn't produced the results the Beavers' expected. "We've definitely had our struggles, but we're continuing to work at it," Brandel said. "I've got the utmost confidence in our guys and I think we have a great o-line. We have to continue to improve on communication, technique, and channeling our focus. If we do all that, we'll be fine." Lindgren, who's steered the OSU offense to a much-better-than-expected season in 2018, knows that the Beavers need to protect their quarterback better, but it's not just on the offensive-line. "It's something that we've been talking about a lot because it's been an issue for us all year," Lindgren said. "It's not just on the offensive line... they've got a lot of stuff to clean up, but it's just as much on the quarterback for not getting rid of the ball, it's on the receivers to have urgency on routes... there's a lot of different factors, but the bottom line is that we can't continue to take sacks at the rate we have and we have to keep improving."

A look at the Huskies