Oregon State (2-8, 1-6) head coach Jonathan Smith held his weekly press conference on Monday to recap Stanford, preview his return to Washington (7-3, 6-2) and offer key injury updates... BeaversEdge.com senior writer Brenden Slaughter was live in Corvallis at Valley Football Center and has all the details.

- Lost in the fray of the Beavers' blowout loss to Stanford was that the team was able to put young players into the game for experience. Smith highlighted that offensive linemen Jake Leavengood and Brandon Kipper and wide out Jesiah Irish all got extensive playing time.

- Unlike offensive-coordinator Brian Lindgren, who was vocal several weeks ago that the Beavers had an advantage against Colorado with his past coaching experience, Smith sees no advantage for the Beavers given his experience with the Huskies. Smith spent six years under Petersen in Seattle, and it wouldn't be surprising if Smith and Co. had a few tricks up their sleeve for his former foe. However, he noted that because UW is so good, there isn't really an advantage for the Beavers. He said that he knows all too well just how good the Huskies are and that film study only confirmed that.

- Let's start with injuries... All considering, the Beavers were able to get out of playing against one of the most physical teams in the Pac-12 with minimal injuries. Outside linebacker Matthew Tago has a high ankle-sprain and Smith doesn't expect him to play this weekend. Cornerback Dwayne Williams is also questionable for Saturday after getting banged up against Stanford. Safety David Morris practiced a little more on Sunday, but the staff hasn't made a decision on him. Smith also added that defensive end Jeromy Reichner didn't play against Stanford because his foot flared up on him late in the week, but Smith isn't too concerned about his status. Cornerback Isaiah Dunn , who was in and out of the Stanford game, was dealing with cramping and will be good by Saturday.

Smith on Luton not being himself against Stanford

"Stanford does a really good job in their disguise and so Luton thought it was one thing, but it was really another. One time we're running an option route and the receiver isn't on the same page as the QB. Those sort have things haven't played out this season, but it showed up on tape."

Smith on Michael Alfieri and other young Beavers looking to make an impact

"Mikey has been great... He started on scout team as a running back and has continued to do some really good things this season. Because of some injuries at running back, we were able to get him out there and I was really excited for him. Heck, his first college play was a fake flea-flicker that resulted in positive yards. We've got a bunch of kids like him in regards to players who are working hard, are young, and are continuing to grow."

Smith on his return to Seattle

"It will be good to go back because I have some really fond memories with a lot of people up there. It's a great crowd and a beautiful stadium and I think our kids will be excited. We've got some kids from Washington state who will get to play back home, and we're looking forward to it."

Smith on the importance of running the football

"It's vitally important in every game. That makes us way more efficient because opposing teams have to prepare for multiple aspects of your offense. If you can run the ball, you can control a lot of things. We've got a big time challenge this week against maybe the best running back in the Pac-12 in Myles Gaskin."

Smith on the teams' reaction following the Stanford defeat

"There's some extreme disappointment. We go into these games feeling optimistic that we can do some things and when it doesn't go our way, it's painful. For us, the work is being put in and these guys are into this thing. It's tough after losses. After eight tough losses, it's difficult to keep coming to work and having the right mindset, but we've got great coaches and senior leadership to keep our guys up."

Smith on his relationship with Chris Petersen

"Obviously I've got a ton of respect for coach Petersen as we worked together for the last six years... I learned a lot about direction, vision, and how you treat people. Creating a plan for success and sticking to it. Anytime you spend six years with someone, you're going to learn a lot from them."