Oregon State will host two talented prospects this weekend for their official visits. BeaversEdge confirmed that class of 2020 wide receiver Zeriah Beason and quarterback Ben Gulbranson will both spend the weekend in Corvallis, making the next couple days very important for the staff and potentially the future of the 2020 class.

Beason will head up from Dallas, Texas, where he has garnered national attention over the years at Duncanville High School. The four-star receiver has an offer from at least two schools from each power five conference, making him one of the most highly coveted players in the class.



According to an interview with Rivals own Sam Spiegelman back in March, the Pac-12 had the edge.



“I believe the Pac-12 has separated themselves from everyone else. Since I’m a wide receiver, I know that everybody (in the conference) will throw the ball.”



The Beavers have been on Beason for quite some time, and coaches have made frequent stops in Dallas to see him in person. The relationship has been growing for over a year now, so it is time for Oregon State to put on the full court press.



Beason would like to commit sooner rather than later, so a great impression during the official could be huge for the Beavers.