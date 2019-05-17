Official Visit Preview: Gulbranson and Beason head to Corvallis
Oregon State will host two talented prospects this weekend for their official visits. BeaversEdge confirmed that class of 2020 wide receiver Zeriah Beason and quarterback Ben Gulbranson will both spend the weekend in Corvallis, making the next couple days very important for the staff and potentially the future of the 2020 class.
Beason will head up from Dallas, Texas, where he has garnered national attention over the years at Duncanville High School. The four-star receiver has an offer from at least two schools from each power five conference, making him one of the most highly coveted players in the class.
According to an interview with Rivals own Sam Spiegelman back in March, the Pac-12 had the edge.
“I believe the Pac-12 has separated themselves from everyone else. Since I’m a wide receiver, I know that everybody (in the conference) will throw the ball.”
The Beavers have been on Beason for quite some time, and coaches have made frequent stops in Dallas to see him in person. The relationship has been growing for over a year now, so it is time for Oregon State to put on the full court press.
Beason would like to commit sooner rather than later, so a great impression during the official could be huge for the Beavers.
For quarterback Ben Gulbranson, Oregon State has not always been in the picture. The California native made a trip to Corvallis for the spring game on April 21st, and would receive his offer from the Beavers two days following.
In an interview with Mike Singer, Gulbranson had this to say about his visit.
“I can go in there and compete early and it's an opportunity to play in the Pac-12. Going up there, it was an area I really liked and enjoyed and can see myself going there."
Since then, the relationship has been off the charts, and the interest is mutual between the staff and Gulbranson.
With Jake Luton set to play his final season for Oregon State this fall, the coaches will be looking for at least one quarterback in the 2020 class, and Gulbranson could be their guy. There is no timeline for his decision, but Oregon State has a great chance to become the leader this weekend.