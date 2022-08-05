NUGGETS From Oregon State's Third Day Of Fall Camp

Here’s everything that went down at campus on a sunny Friday in Corvallis.

The third day of Oregon State football fall camp was another day in shells before the pads go on next week.

- Chance Nolan continued to take the first team reps today, while Ben Gulbranson took second-team reps in seven-on-seven and Tristan Gebbia took second-team reps in both 11-on-11 sessions.

- It was a much better day to be a running back. Whether by design or not, there was much more room for guys like Deshaun Fenwick or Damien Martinez to find some more room to run. Both Fenwick and Martinez ripped off runs of 20+ yards up the middle. It’ll be fun to see once these guys get pads on and can start leveling some contact.

- Kitan Oladapo had another super impressive PBU today. No, I did not copy and paste. The redshirt junior flew across the field to the far sideline to swat away a Nolan pass. He has made a TON of plays through three days.

- We got to look at live two-minute sessions for the first time at this camp. Lots of Trey Lowe at RB. Andrew Chatfield got to...

- Speaking of Colletto, it was another day of the swiss army knife running all over the place. Today we saw a good majority of his reps at first-team...

