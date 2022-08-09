NUGGETS From Oregon State's Sixth Day Of Fall Camp

Oregon State took to the field for its sixth day of fall camp Tuesday afternoon. Here is everything that happened from Prothro fields on the first full day of pads.

- In addition to the first full day of pads, there were referees there for the first time this fall, as the team went through live drills for about half the time.

- The practice got off to a fiery start for the offense. In the two-minute drill, Chance Nolan made the quick drive look effortless. The redshirt junior found Deshaun Fenwick on a catch out of the backfield, then a 15-yard dart over the middle to Tyjon Lindsey, then a 24-yard strike to Luke Musgrave who showed off his speed after the catch and scampered into the endzone for the touchdown.

- The defense had a good day as well, Jaden Robinson snagged his first interception of camp, undercutting a sideline route from Tristan Gebbia. Ryan Franke got into the backfield and strip-sacked Nolan, and Ron Hardge III picked Gulbranson during one of the early sessions of practice. Kitan Oladapo nearly had an interception of his own a few plays earlier.

BONUS - Reser Stadium Tour Nuggets

- Following Tuesday’s practice, the media got to tour the construction of the new west side of Reser Stadium. I think Beaver fans are going to be really happy with the finished product. It’s going to be very unique compared to other stadiums in the Pac-12.

-Beaver Street is a really cool addition. It will allow you to walk around the entire stadium with a clear view of the field if you check out the montage of videos from inside the stadium, which is the level of Beaver Street. It feels like you are on top of the field.

-Right on Beaver Street in the northwest corner is a beer garden-like area where fans can hang out and watch the game from a standing room setting, much like you can find at many MLB stadiums around the country.

-The ensuing concourse on the west side will allow you to see the field while you are waiting in line for concessions. It also sounded like there is going to be a sports bar inserted into the west side.

-The premium seating on the west side will be a little bit closer to the field than it is on the east side, being the level just above the concourse.

