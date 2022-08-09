Completing Reser Construction Progress Update

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Day 5 Practice Nuggets | Recruiting Notebook: August Reset | Fall Camp HQ

“Every day I look out my office window on the construction progress of Reser Stadium and it’s going to be even more impressive than I ever imagined,” Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith said.

The majority of the premium inventory on the new west side has been purchased, including all 310 club seats, all 32 living room boxes and 40 of the 41 loge boxes. Oregon State utilized an in-house sales team for the premium sales process, including a Completing Reser Stadium Experience Center that featured an immersive, 360-degree look at each of the premium products. The remaining seats on the west side will go on sale during fall of 2022.

“The Completing Reser project is on schedule to be completed and will be one of the most exciting college football stadium experiences in the nation for all of Beaver Nation,” Oregon State Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes said. “Several donors generously contributed to make it happen and many others have stepped up to purchase premium seating on the west side.

“This will have a huge impact on every sports program at Oregon State and the greater university when it is completed.”

Here’s what has been completed or will be finished in the next couple of weeks:

· Beaver Street

· Concourse and lower seating bowl concrete

· Main Electrical Room is now up and running and will feed the temporary press box as well as the stadium once the project is complete

· Fireproofing of steel

· CMU Brick Walls will start to be installed next week

· Temporary press box trailers are in place, electrical and data are being installed and will be tested for use

· Premium Level

· Concrete flooring on entire level

· Fireproofing and walls starting soon

· Upper concourse

· Concrete flooring on upper level

· Steel erecting of concession stands, upper/lower seating and press level

· Egress stairs on the north side are being installed and should be completed by mid-September with the south to follow

· Steel flooring for lower seating to start install by first football game

· Videoboard

· Videoboard panels are installed on the North End Zone on Valley

· On the main video board 1/3 of the video panels have been installed and the rest will be completed by August 20 with electrical and data install happening concurrently

Here’s what everyone can expect to see at the first home football game against Boise State on Saturday, September 3:

· New video board complete

· Steel skeleton of the west side with the upper seating complete and the majority of the press level complete

· Some of the upper seating will have its steel flooring complete

· Some framing of the walls on Beaver Street and the premium level

The $161 million project, which will fully renovate the stadium’s west side, will make into a national best-in-class football facility with year-round programs and facilities for all OSU students, faculty and staff. It will also feature a new $5 million video board.

Reser Stadium will also feature year-round university facilities, including a new state-of-the art interactive welcome center for new students considering attending OSU; new health center facilities for Corvallis campus students; health care facilities for OSU faculty and staff; and additional meeting space for university students, faculty and staff.

Completing Reser Stadium was funded through philanthropy, premium seating revenue, space lease revenues and other revenues from the stadium and new facilities.

Reser Stadium will feature a 360-degree stadium concourse and include expanded concessions and restroom facilities, enhanced sightlines, accessibility improvements and other fan amenities comparable to the east side of Reser, which was renovated prior to the 2005 season.

Click on this link for more info about Completing Reser and this link to view the webcam.