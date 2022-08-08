NUGGETS From Oregon State's Fifth Day Of Fall Camp

Oregon State kicked off its second week of fall camp on Monday morning, here is everything that happened from campus on a notably cooler day in Corvallis.

- I thought this was Chance Nolan’s best day of practice yet. Whether it was on his feet or through the air, he was accurate, poised, and smart with the football. Right off the bat he fit a ball in a tiny window on the near sideline where Jesiah Irish made a pretty toe-tap catch.

- Irish made a couple of catches like that throughout practice. He made another over-the-shoulder snag during one-on-one in a minuscule window, and he hung onto it.

- Freshman note: Melvin Jordan sacked Ben Gulbranson while the third team was on the field toward the end of practice.

- Redshirt freshman kicker Josh McCormick was the one kicking during two-minute drills. He hit from 37 and missed from 50.

- Redshirt sophomore WR John Dunmore popped today too. First off during one on one, scored twice pretty easily on go routes, showing some really easy speed gliding down the field. Then, during 11-on 11 made a couple of really nice catches in traffic.

