NUGGETS From Oregon State's Fourth Day Of Fall Camp

The Oregon State football team returned to the Prothro Practice Fields Saturday morning for the fourth day of fall camp and BeaversEdge was live in Corvallis...

- Silas Bolden was definitely a standout playmaker today as he made several impressive catches that stole the show. The highlight play came near the end of practice when Bolden took a crossing route pass over the middle from Ben Gulbranson before completely stopping, changing direction, and outrunning all defensive backs for a touchdown. Bolden's athleticism was on full display as the catch really showcased how well he can operate in space with the ball in his hands. The Beavers utilized Bolden in various ways...

- Amongst defensive backs, Jaden Robinson and Ron Hardge III (more on Hardge III in the premium report) really stood out today. Both had some really nice pass breakups and were very physical on the ball. Oregon State's depth as a whole is really showing out at the position as there are a lot of athletic and physical playmakers back there.

- One play that stood out to me from Chance Nolan was a screen pass to Deshaun Fenwick where he was able to hold the ball until just the right moment (while evading incoming rusher Drew Chatfield) before hitting Fenwick who turned upfield for a nice gain.

- Jesiah Irish made a nice catch in traffic today along the sideline as he held onto a pass from Gulbranson with Hardge III all over him. Irish's hands were impressive as Hardge III was playing tight coverage all morning long...

First Team Defense

DL - Thomas Sio

DL - Sione Lolohea

DL - Tavis Shippen

OLB - John McCartan

OLB - Riley Sharp

ILB - Kyrei Fisher

ILB - Omar Speights

CB - Rejzohn Wright

CB - Alex Austin

S - Kitan Oladapo

S - Jaydon Grant

- The Beavers will have Sunday off before returning to practice on Monday...

