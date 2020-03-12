Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

In what will go down as one of the most unprecedented moments of the history of Intercollegiate Athletics, the NCAA has announced via a press release that the remainder of winter and spring sports in 2020 will be canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage on this breaking news...

