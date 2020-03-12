Following the Pac-12's decision to suspend the men's basketball tournament in Las Vegas and cancel all upcoming sporting events for the foreseeable future, commissioner Larry Scott sat down with Mike Yam to discuss what's next for the conference moving forward.

"After monitoring the situation with (NCAA President) Mark Emmert and my peers in the other conferences, it became clear that we needed to take the next step out of abundance for the caution, safety, and well-being of our student-athletes," Scott said. "We are halting competition until this situation becomes clearer. We understand this is a hard decision for our student-athletes, especially the seniors that have worked so hard to get to this moment, but it's not a decision we take lightly."

