The Oregon State Beavers baseball team is national champions! BeaversEdge.com subscribers are going wild in celebration, and we want you to be a part of that.

Sign up today by clicking HERE, and use the promo code "Champs" which will give you six months free when you sign up for an annual subscription.

The offer is valid through July 8, 2018.

Have any questions? Email us at BeaversEdge1@gmail.com