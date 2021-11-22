BeaversEdge Mailbag: Rivalry Weekend Edition

Brenden Slaughter: (1) That's a great question... Realistically, I think it's too soon to speculate. It's quite possible and perhaps even likely that a bunch of these guys haven't or won't make their decisions until the end of the year, so I imagine we'll know more soon. However, to directly answer your questions, any players with "senior" eligibility this season cannot return next year. Redshirt juniors who chose to walk during senior day will have the option to return...

(2) Haven't heard anything recently, but I'd assume he's nearly completed his rehab and has his sights set on returning to practice full-go by the start of spring. His original timeline was late November if I recall correctly and I imagine the Beavs will be cautious with him to prepare for spring.

(3) Highly doubtful in my opinion. I don't think he'll be named the starter again at OSU, and given that he will have another year left, he may opt to finish his career out elsewhere.

(4) I'd say that's a bit of a long shot. Jonathan Smith certainly has connections, but I don't necessarily see the DC position going to anyone else but Trent Bray as of writing this.

(5) I don't think any running backs... I'd say Gebbia could depart in the offseason.

(6) They'll always be on the hunt for an impact-changing guy, but as Jared mentions below, they're feeling quite good about the crop of DL's in this class.



