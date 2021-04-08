BeaversEdge - MBB: Tariq Silver Enters Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: DAY 2 Nuggets: Gulbranson Impresses | WATCH: Day 2 Interviews

After appearing in 23 games for Oregon State this past season, junior guard Tariq Silver has entered the transfer portal.

“I would like to thank Coach Tinkle and the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity,” Silver said. “I also want to thank Beaver Nation for supporting me this past season. It was amazing to be a part of what we accomplished. With that being said, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal.”

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard came to Corvallis this past offseason as a JUCO transfer from Tallahassee C.C. (Florida) but struggled to see extended minutes as he averaged just over seven a game.

He averaged 1.6 points, 0.6 assists, & 0.7 rebounds per game while shooting 42% from the field and 39% from three.

“Tariq’s a great young man and we appreciate all he did for us this past year,” head coach Wayne Tinkle said. “We support his decision to find a school where he can have a major role and wish him all the best.”

Silver's departure marks the second in a week for Tinkle and Co. as guard Julien Franklin recently announced his intent to enter the transfer portal.

Oregon State is still awaiting the impending decisions of Ethan Thompson, Zach Reichle, & Roman Silva as they've yet to announce whether they'll return next season or move on.

JUCO guard Dashawn Davis, Memphis transfer Ahmad Rand, and Farleigh Dickinson transfer Xzavier Malone-Key will be joining the program in the offseason...