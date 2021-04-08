BeaversEdge - DAY 2 NUGGETS: Gulbranson Impresses

With the Oregon State football team officially taking to the Prothro Practice Fields on Thursday for the second practice of spring football 2021, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter has the scoop from practice...

- Thursday's session was very similar to Tuesday's session in the sense that the Beavers are still getting acclimated and haven't yet donned pads. With that, there was a good amount of individual position group drills before moving to 7-on-7 work before a brief bit of 11-on-11 work.

- In terms of the quarterbacks, I'd say that Ben Gulbranson had the most impressive day. Between Gulbranson, Chance Nolan, & Sam Vidlak, there will be plenty of reps and opportunities to go around, so it's going to be very interesting to see who can bring the most consistency to the position over the course of spring.

- In terms of Gulbranson, he made several nice throws that really caught my eye... There was one during 7-on-7 work where he was able to link up with Tyjon Lindsey for a big-time touchdown, and another with Zeriah Beason on an out-route that showcased his arm strength. He also linked up with Lindsey again during 11-on-11 work...

- With Gulbranson, the thing that's most impressive right off the bat is that he delivers a very catchable ball and has really nice placement down the field. He needs to be a little quicker in his read and react process as far as getting the ball out just a tad quicker, but his improvement from last season is evident.

- On the defensive side, I came away impressed with the secondary play as the group was flying around and making plays left and right. The two that stood out the most were Jaydon Grant & Alton Julian at the safety spots. Both guys just seem naturally at home in those spots, calling out the signals and leading with a purpose. Whether it was Julian making some physical tackles over the middle, or Grant being ever-steady and offering up advice to the youngsters, this combo is a good pairing at safety.

To continue reading the full practice report, including 1st team offensive & defensive rotations, CLICK HERE