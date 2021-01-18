BeaversEdge - MBB: Beavers Land Memphis Transfer Ahmad Rand

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Monday the addition of Ahmad Rand who signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Beaver basketball program beginning with the 2021-22 season.

Rand, a 6-foot-8 forward from Lincolnton, Georgia, joins 6-foot-3 guard Dashawn Davis in the class of 2021.

“We’re thrilled with the addition of Ahmad Rand to our program,” Tinkle said. “He’ll bring an incredible level of toughness and athleticism to our depth in the post. He’s a tremendous defender and protector of the rim, as well as an elite finisher on the offensive end. He's a high-energy guy that’s going to make huge strides in the time he has to sit out before he’s eligible next season."

Rand attended USC Salkehatchie in Allendale, South Carolina, and was ranked the 11th best junior college player in the nation by 247Sports. He averaged 9.8 points and 8.2 rebounds as a sophomore and led the team to a 24-7 record. He averaged 8.9 points and 9.0 rebounds as a freshman while shooting 69.5% from the field.

Rand led the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) in blocked shots per game both seasons at nearly 5.0 per game.

As a senior at Lincoln County High School in Georgia, he averaged 15.2 points, 15.1 rebounds, and 7.8 blocks.

Rand attended the University of Memphis and played in three games for the Tigers this season before making the decision to transfer to Oregon State.

“It’s a privilege and honor to be in a great community like Corvallis and play in front of the great Oregon State fans,” Rand said. The genuine love and respect Coach Tinkle and his staff showed makes me feel really comfortable here. I’m ready to work and win for Beaver Nation.”

“Ahmad is an A+ human and person and will be a great representation of Oregon State and the men’s basketball program,” said Jake Williams, who coached Rand at USC Salkehatchie.

“He is an elite athlete with cat-like twitch and quickness. He changes the game on the defensive end with his supreme shot-blocking ability and it’s impossible to keep off the offensive glass. He has developed his skill level and his body, and his best basketball is still ahead of him. Ahmad is a personal favorite of mine and I can’t wait to see the success he has with Oregon State."

