BeaversEdge - MBB: Guard Julien Franklin Enters Transfer Portal

After appearing in 21 games during the 2020-21 campaign, Oregon State redshirt-freshman guard Julien Franklin has entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-7, 200-pounder from Villa Park, CA was a part of Wayne Tinkle's 2019 recruiting class, checking in as a three-star guard. He redshirted during the 2019-20 season, before seeing limited minutes this season.

"Beaver Nation, I want to thank you for all the memories and support that I've received over these two years. Being a part of the run in the NCAA Tournament was something special!

I wish my teammates the best of luck in the future and appreciate Oregon State for being a part of this journey. With that being said, I've decided to enter the transfer portal."

He averaged 0.8 points, 0.5 assists, & 0.7 rebounds on the year, seeing just over six minutes of action per game.

With Franklin no longer in the fold, the Beavers currently have Jarod Lucas, Gianni Hunt, & Tariq Silver in the backcourt. Ethan Thompson & Zach Reichle have yet to make their decisions regarding whether or not they'll return next season.

JUCO transfer Dashawn Davis & Farleigh Dickinson transfer Xzavier Malone-Key will further bolster the backcourt as they're set to arrive in the offseason.