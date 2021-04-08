BeaversEdge - WATCH: Oregon State Spring Football Interviews Day 2

WATCH: Oregon State Spring Football Interviews Day 2
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Hear from Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar, linebacker Omar Speights, and defensive lineman Simon Sandberg as the trio talks Day 2 of spring practice...
MORE: DAY 2 NUGGETS | 2022 LB Calls OSU Offer "Incredible"
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.