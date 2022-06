PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State is adding another official visitor to the list this weekend as three-star Las Vegas defensive Kelze Howard will be on campus from Thursday through Saturday. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound prospect out of Spring Valley High School announced his plans on Twitter, Tuesday afternoon.