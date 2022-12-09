PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State defensive Kitan Oladapo has been named an All-Pac-12 First Team selection by the Associated Press, which released its conference honors on Thursday. Additionally, six more Beavers have been named second team.

Those six second-team selections include running back Damien Martinez, offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga, all-purpose Jack Colletto, linebacker Omar Speights and defensive backs Rejzohn Wright and Jaydon Grant.

A look at each of the Beavers’ selections and their statistics and honors this season.

OSU’s First-Team Selection:

Kitan Oladapo – Second on the team with 75 tackles. Has also broken up six passes with 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.

• Associated Press All-Pac-12 First Team

• All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention

• PFF All-Pac-12 First Team

• Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week (Sept. 12)

• Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week (Nov. 28)

OSU Second-Team Selections:

Jack Colletto – Has 23 tackles with a forced fumble, fumble recovery, 25 carries for 86 yards and six touchdowns, two passes completions for 53 yards and three receptions for 46 yards.

• Hornung Award Winner

• All-Pac-12 First Team (all-purpose)

• Associated Press All-Pac-12 Second Team (all purpose)

• Campbell Trophy Nominee (Academic Heisman)

• Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll (Sept. 5)

• Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll (Sept. 12)

• Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

Taliese Fuaga – Has played in and started all 12 games for the Beavers.

• PFF All-America Honorable Mention

• All-Pac-12 Second Team

• Associated Press All-Pac-12 Second Team

• PFF All-Pac-12 First Team

• Polynesian College Football Player Of The Year Watch List

Jaydon Grant – Fourth on the team with 60 tackles. Adds four tackles for loss, three interceptions, one sack and six pass breakups with one forced fumble.

• All-Pac-12 Second Team

• Associated Press All-Pac-12 Second Team

• PFF All-Pac-12 First Tem

• Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week (Sept. 5)

• Burlsworth Trophy Nominee (Current/Former Walk-On Honor)

Damien Martinez – Has rushed for 970 yards and seven touchdowns on 158 carries, an average of 6.1 yards per rush.

• The Athletic Freshman All-America First Team

• College Football News Freshman All-America Third Team

• 247 Sports True Freshman All-America

• Pac-12 Offensive Freshman Of The Year

• All-Pac-12 First Team

• Associated Press All-Pac-12 Second Team

• PFF All-Pac-12 Third Team

• Pac-12 Freshman of the Week (Oct. 24)

• Pac-12 Freshman of the Week (Nov. 21)

• Pac-12 Freshman of the Week (Nov. 28)

• Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Weekly HM (Oct. 24)

• Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Weekly HM (Nov. 22)

• Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Weekly HM (Nov. 29)

• Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List (top off. player with ties to Texas)

Omar Speights – Leads Oregon State with 77 tackles and is second with six tackles for loss. Adds one pass breakup and four quarterback hurries.

• All-Pac-12 First Team

• Associated Press All-Pac-12 Second Team

• PFF All-Pac-12 Second Team

• Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List (top defensive player)

• Bednarik Award Watch List (most outstanding defensive player)

Rejzohn Wright – Seventh on the Beavers with 38 tackles, adding two interceptions, nine pass breakups, one fumble recovery and half a tackle for loss.

• All-Pac-12 First Team

• Associated Press All-Pac-12 Second Team

