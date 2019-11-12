Free 30-Day Trial Subscription To BeaversEdge.com!

Kilgore junior college safety Johnathan Riley took an official visit to Oregon State this past week, his second official visit but first ever experience on the west coast.

Throughout the visit, Riley learned that he had an offer from the Beavs, took in a game, and developed a strong relationship with Oregon State coaches.

Riley is a December graduate who will enroll early at his school of choice with three years of eligibility remaining. The early signing period is quickly creeping up, and after his visit, Riley says that the Beavers have landed squarely in the mix for his services.

“It was a great and interesting place because it was my first time on the west coast,” Riley said. “It was all new. The atmosphere, people, and coaches were all new. I loved it honestly. We built a great relationship on the visit and I could see myself there.”