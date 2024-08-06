***FALL CAMP PROMO - GET BEAVERSEDGE PREMIUM 70% OFF***

MORE:EDGE POD: Talkin' First Week Of Camp | DBs Tighten Secondary | WATCH: Beavers Talk Day 4 | Day 3 Nuggets: Beavers Dial Up Intensity | WATCH: Defense Talks Day 3 | Fall Camp Video Day 3

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men’s basketball game dates for the 2024-25 WCC season have been announced Tuesday, in coordination with the West Coast Conference. The Beavers will open their 18-game conference slate Dec. 30 when Portland visits Gill Coliseum.

The Oregon State men’s basketball squad is one of 10 OSU programs slated to compete in the West Coast Conference beginning in the fall of 2024 as part of the two-year conference affiliation agreement announced on Dec. 22.

Game times and TV selections for this year’s WCC schedule will be announced at a later date, as will Oregon State’s nonconference schedule. Conference game dates are subject to change based upon TV selections.

Oregon State 2024-25 WCC Schedule

Dec. 30 – vs. Portland

Jan. 2 – at LMU

Jan. 4 – vs. San Diego

Jan. 9 – at Santa Clara

Jan. 11 – at Pacific

Jan. 16 – vs. Gonzaga

Jan. 18 – at San Francisco

Jan. 23 – vs. Pepperdine

Jan. 25 – vs. Santa Clara

Jan. 28 – at Gonzaga

Feb. 6 – vs. Washington State

Feb. 8 – vs. Saint Mary’s

Feb. 13 – at Portland

Feb. 15 – vs. Pacific

Feb. 20 – at Pepperdine

Feb. 22 – at San Diego

Feb. 27 - vs. San Francisco

March 1 – at Saint Mary’s

OSU Athletics