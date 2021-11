Highlights + Social Media Reaction From Oregon State's Win Over Stanford

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) defeating Stanford (3-7, 2-6) 35-14 at Reser Stadium on Saturday to reach bowl eligibility for the first time since 2013, BeaversEdge.com shares the highlights and social media from the win!

MORE: Recap: Oregon State Defeats Stanford 35-14