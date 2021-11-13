RECAP: Oregon State Defeats Stanford 35-14

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State football team earned bowl eligibility for the first time since 2013 Saturday evening, as the Beavers defeated Stanford 35-14 at Reser Stadium.

With the win, the Beavers improve to 6-4 on the season and 5-0 at home.

Chance Nolan passed for 257 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for a score. Trevon Bradford had three catches for 80 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown reception. Tre'Shaun Harrison came through with five catches for 55 yards.

B.J. Baylor ran for 80 yards and a score, as he became the ninth player in Oregon State history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. Trey Lowe accounted for 53 total yards, 47 of which came on the ground.

Avery Roberts and Omar Speights recorded eight tackles apiece. Jaydon Grant tallied four tackles and an interception, while Akili Arnold and Kitan Oladapo had six tackles each. Rejzohn Wright also came up with an interception.

Oregon State struck first, finding the endzone on its first possession of the game, capping a 75-yard drive with a Nolan touchdown run.

The Beaver defense clamped down throughout the first half, using a Grant interception and a Teagan Quitoriano field goal block to hold the Cardinal scoreless through the first two quarters. Jack Colletto hammered in a second OSU touchdown with 17 seconds to play in the half to send Oregon State to the locker room up 14-0.

OSU exploded out of the gate in the second half, extending the margin to 21 with a 67-yard Bradford touchdown. Stanford got on the board with a touchdown on the next possession, but the Beavers returned the lead to 21 late in the third quarter as Baylor finished off an 80-yard drive with his 12th rushing score of the season.

The fourth quarter featured more of the same, as Quitoriano scored his third touchdown of the season to bring the score to 35-7. The Beavers ultimately took the win by 21.

The Beavers will be back at home next Friday when Arizona State visits Reser Stadium.

