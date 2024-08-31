Highlights + Social Media Reaction From Oregon State's Win Over Idaho State

in other news
Oregon State Announces Future Football Games Versus Wake Forest
The Beavers have agreed to two matchups with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons...
Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 2 Recap
BeaversEdge looks at the Oregon State Beavers in the NFL...
Oregon State WBB: Beavers Release Non-Conference Schedule
The Beavers have released their non-conference schedule...
WATCH: Oregon State Offense Previews Purdue & MORE
Hear from Ryan Gunderson, Gevani McCoy, and Bryce Caufield...
2026 QB Deagan Rose leads the way for Beavers commits in week four
How did Oregon State prospects perform this past weekend?
Check out highlights and social media reactions from Oregon State's win over Idaho State to open the 2024 campaign...
