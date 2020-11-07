 BeaversEdge - Game Day: Washington State vs Oregon State
Game Day: Washington State vs Oregon State

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

After a long offseason, Oregon State football is back!

With the Beavers kicking off their 2020 season against the Washington State Cougars tonight, BeaversEdge.com has you covered.

Who: Washington State vs Oregon State

When: 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: Reser Stadium; Corvallis, Oregon

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

How to listen: Click here

Washington State vs Oregon State
