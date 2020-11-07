BeaversEdge - Game Day: Washington State vs Oregon State

Game Day: Washington State vs Oregon State
After a long offseason, Oregon State football is back!
With the Beavers kicking off their 2020 season against the Washington State Cougars tonight, BeaversEdge.com has you covered.
Who: Washington State vs Oregon State
When: 7:30 p.m. PT
Where: Reser Stadium; Corvallis, Oregon
How to watch: Fox Sports 1
How to listen: Click here
Washington State vs Oregon State
