BeaversEdge - Staff Predictions: Washington State vs Oregon State

With the Beavers set to open the abbreviated 2020 season at home against the Washington State Cougars, Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.

Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup.

Well, folks, it's finally here!

After an offseason that felt like an eternity, the Beavers are set to host the Washington State Cougars at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at Reser Stadium.

I've been wrangling internally with how I think this game is going to go, but I've arrived at the notion that the Beavers are going to win by two scores. It's never easy to predict how a first game is going to go, let alone a Pac-12 game right out the gate.

While I expect new Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich to give the Beavers a tough challenge, the Beavers have improved heavily from their mistakes a year ago and they'll be determined to limit the explosiveness of the Run N Shoot. The defense has the secondary depth and talent to limit the high flying passing attack and the linebackers should be able to team with the d-line to create pressure on true-freshman QB Jayden de Laura and limit the Cougs' ground game.

On the flip side, I expect the Beavers to have some growing pains on offense, it won't be perfect in game one, but they've got more playmakers and more familiarity in their respective system compared to the Cougs, lending credence to the notion they'll be able to score with relative ease.

I expect the contest to be close, and I expect de Laura to have some nice moments with the adrenaline flowing, but it's Oregon State that's the more complete and prepared team and that's why they're going to knock off the Cougars by two scores.

Oregon State opens the 2020 season with a 1-0 record...

Prediction: Oregon State 31, Washington State 21