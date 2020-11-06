BeaversEdge - Staff Predictions: Washington State vs Oregon State

Staff Predictions: Washington State vs Oregon State
Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup.
With the Beavers set to open the abbreviated 2020 season at home against the Washington State Cougars, Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.
BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK
Well, folks, it's finally here!
After an offseason that felt like an eternity, the Beavers are set to host the Washington State Cougars at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at Reser Stadium.
I've been wrangling internally with how I think this game is going to go, but I've arrived at the notion that the Beavers are going to win by two scores. It's never easy to predict how a first game is going to go, let alone a Pac-12 game right out the gate.
While I expect new Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich to give the Beavers a tough challenge, the Beavers have improved heavily from their mistakes a year ago and they'll be determined to limit the explosiveness of the Run N Shoot. The defense has the secondary depth and talent to limit the high flying passing attack and the linebackers should be able to team with the d-line to create pressure on true-freshman QB Jayden de Laura and limit the Cougs' ground game.
On the flip side, I expect the Beavers to have some growing pains on offense, it won't be perfect in game one, but they've got more playmakers and more familiarity in their respective system compared to the Cougs, lending credence to the notion they'll be able to score with relative ease.
I expect the contest to be close, and I expect de Laura to have some nice moments with the adrenaline flowing, but it's Oregon State that's the more complete and prepared team and that's why they're going to knock off the Cougars by two scores.
Oregon State opens the 2020 season with a 1-0 record...
Prediction: Oregon State 31, Washington State 21
JARED HALUS' PICK
I just have a good feeling about this one.
Last seasons matchup against Washington State was a barn burner, and Oregon State was not able to come out on top. Both teams will look pretty different, at least offensively, and I expect Jonathan Smith and Co to be able to use their experience to take down new Wazzu head coach Nick Rolovich.
Washington State has some returning playmakers, but will debut a true freshman quarterback who will make some plays but not enough to get past Oregon State’s experienced defense.
Similarly to last season, I expect the Beavs to come out quick. Jermar Jefferson will find the endzone first on the way to an Oregon State W.
Prediction: Oregon State 35, Washington State 24