Portland (OR) running back and Oregon State commit Damir Collins was someone that the stuff put a ton of time and effort into on the recruiting trail, and after his commitment back in June, nothing has changed.

With the weight of choosing his future school off of his shoulders, Collins has had more of a chance to focus on improving his game and bettering his relationship with the Oregon State staff.

“It has been a lot easier to just lock in and work because I am committed and don’t have to worry about anything,” Collins said. “The relationships have been great. Me and Coach Pitre are really tight and talk every day.”

Collins is used to playing football during this time of year, but after the state of Oregon shifted their high school season to the spring, he has shifted his focus to getting better as a player and as a leader.

“Corona has everything slowed down so I am just praying that they let us play this football season,” said Collins. “I just try to take it as more time to work and get better at my craft. I have been trying to improve my speed and lean muscle, as well as being a leader for my teammates.”