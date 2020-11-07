 BeaversEdge - Starters As Recruits: Washington State at Oregon State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-07 12:40:39 -0600') }} football Edit

Starters As Recruits: Washington State at Oregon State

Jared Halus • BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
@JaredHalus

Oregon State football is finally back and set to kick off in their first game against Washington State tomorrow at 7:30pm in Reser Stadium.

Both squads released their depth charts ahead of the contest, and below BeaversEdge takes a look at how each team's starters stacked up as recruits.

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

WIDE RECEIVER

TIGHT END

OFFENSIVE LINE

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

INSIDE LINEBACKER

DEFENSIVE BACK

SAFETY

NICKEL

DEFENSIVE END

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}