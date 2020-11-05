Inglewood (CA) quarterback Justyn Martin was preparing for a very busy offseason when COVID hit. The four-star prospect had offers coming in left and right, and was hoping to be able to see some of his options in person.

Oregon State was one of those options, and luckily for the Beavs, they were able to host Martin prior to the dead period going into action.

Martin talked with BeaversEdge about his growing relationship with the Beaver staff since that visit, staying busy during COVID and more.

