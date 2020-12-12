 BeaversEdge - Game Day: Stanford vs Oregon State
Game Day: Stanford vs Oregon State

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught

It's GAMEDAY!!

With the Oregon State football team (2-3) looking to get back in the win column against Stanford (2-2), BeaversEdge.com has you covered with gameday central. Catch up on all the latest news from the team this week as they look to rebound from a tough loss to Utah.

Who: Stanford vs Oregon State

When: 7 p.m. PT

Where: Reser Stadium; Corvallis, Oregon

How to watch: ESPNU

Stanford vs Oregon State
Thread: Vidlak to enroll early

{{ article.author_name }}