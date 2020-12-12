BeaversEdge - Game Day: Stanford vs Oregon State

Game Day: Stanford vs Oregon State
It's GAMEDAY!!
With the Oregon State football team (2-3) looking to get back in the win column against Stanford (2-2), BeaversEdge.com has you covered with gameday central. Catch up on all the latest news from the team this week as they look to rebound from a tough loss to Utah.
Who: Stanford vs Oregon State
When: 7 p.m. PT
Where: Reser Stadium; Corvallis, Oregon
How to watch: ESPNU
How to listen: Click here
---
Stanford vs Oregon State
----
